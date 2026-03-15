Thiruvananthapuram: Genrobotics, a deep-tech startup based in Thiruvananthapuram, has secured an infrastructure contract worth around Rs 80 crore from PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency after outperforming more than 600 companies in a global evaluation process.

Under the agreement, the Kerala-based firm will deploy advanced robotic systems to help manage Singapore’s sewer and water infrastructure. The contract was finalised after an 18-month international assessment that evaluated technological capability, reliability and operational performance in hazardous environments.

Founded in 2015 by four engineers—Vimal Govind MK, Arun George, Nikhil NP and Rashid K—Genrobotics gained recognition for developing robotic technologies designed to eliminate hazardous manual labour in sanitation work.

The company’s breakthrough innovation, the Bandicoot robot, is an intelligent robotic system designed to clean manholes and sewer lines without requiring human workers to enter toxic underground spaces.

Equipped with cameras, sensors and robotic arms, the system can inspect underground structures and remove waste inside confined spaces, significantly reducing the risks associated with manual scavenging.

As part of the Singapore project, the company will deploy about 44 robotic units over the next two years. These machines will be used to inspect, clean and maintain underground water infrastructure, including sewer wells, stormwater drains and industrial tanks.

One of the key technologies being introduced under the project is the Wilboar, a robotic rover designed to operate in confined and hazardous environments where human access is difficult or unsafe.

The rover is equipped with advanced cameras and sensors and can perform cleaning and inspection tasks while transmitting real-time data about underground infrastructure conditions.

Genrobotics has also attracted investments from several prominent backers over the years, including Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund and industrialist Anand Mahindra.

In 2022, Zoho Corporation invested Rs 20 crore in the startup to support expansion of its robotics manufacturing and technology development.

According to company figures, Genrobotics reported revenue of Rs 32 crore in the financial year 2025.