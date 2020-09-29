Mumbai: Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan has been going through hard times after her name has surfaced in the drug angle linked to Sushnat Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Saturday. In the past, actresses like Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were also been paraded in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now in the meantime, very shocking information is coming out.

According to the news, Saif Ali Khan, father of Sara Ali Khan, has pulled back his hands to save his daughter from the matter. According to a Times of India report, Saif has refused to help daughter Sara. According to the report, Saif Ali Khan is very angry due to the disclosure of daughter Sara’s drug connection and he has made up his mind not to support her.

Saif has left for Delhi with his pregnant wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur.

According to this report, it is difficult for Sara Ali Khan to get help from her grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

Saturday, NCB called Sara Ali Khan for questioning after a WhatsApp chat linked to her surfaced. During her interrogation, apart from drugs, she also made a lot of revelations about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB questioned Sara for hours on the drugs angle related to the Sushant. During this time, she also admitted that she was dating Sushant and also revealed why she had a breakup with the late actor. According to reports, the actress said that Sushant was not loyal to her in the relationship.

Apart from this, Sara also revealed many more things about her relationship with Sushant.

At the same time, during the interrogation of NCB, Sara denied allegations of taking drugs and confessed to smoking only cigarettes. Sara refuted Rhea’s allegation that she had taken a high dose of drugs during the shooting of the film Kedarnath. Sara said that she only smoked cigarettes with Sushant during the shooting of the film.

She also told the NCB officials that she would often visit Sushant’s ‘Capri Heights’ residence in Mumbai and added that she accompanied him on his trip to Thailand. Sara also disclosed that she had been to Sushant’s Lonavala farmhouse several times.