Bhadrak: A minor girl beat her grandmother to death Friday night. This shocking news was reported from Lapang village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to a source, the girl and the elderly woman entered into a quarrel over some issues Friday night. The scene turned uglier when the girl lost her cool. She picked up the pestle of a grinding stone and started beating her grandmother repeatedly.

By the time other family members came to her rescue, the elderly woman had already died.

On getting information about the incident, a team from Bhandaripokhari police station reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. They detained the minor girl for interrogation.

While the exact reason behind the minor girl killing her grandmother is yet to be known, family feud is believed to be the reason.

A detailed investigation is underway.

PNN