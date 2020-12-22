Badaun (UP): Two men in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested and charged with murder of their parents over a property dispute.

The sons had not only murdered their parents but also tried to burn their bodies to make it look like an accident.

It may be recalled that the charred remains of Rajendra, 61, and his wife Rajwati, 57, who used to live on their own at their Badaun home, were found in their room on December 15. The incident was reported from Sanjarpur Gulal village.

They had four sons but none of them stayed with the elderly couple.

The elderly couple’s two sons are working in Delhi while two others were living in Badaun. The family had a house and around 10 acres of farmland in the village.

Initially, during investigation, the two sons had claimed that a blanket had caught fire and their parents were burnt alive.

The autopsy report, however, stated that the couple had died due to strangulation and their bodies were later set on fire.

“After the autopsy, we deployed a surveillance team and started questioning the suspects. We came to know that two of the sons, Vikram and Sumit, had a quarrel with their father after the latter refused to sell off his property and give a share to them. They were even disowned by their parents,” said SSP Sankalp Sharma.

He said that Vikram and Sumit were interrogated and later, they confessed to the crime. Both have been arrested on Monday and sent to jail.

The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC.

IANS