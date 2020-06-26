China seems to be at the centre of all controversies that has been plaguing the world lately.

There is a popular conspiracy theory that the COVID-19 outbreak in China was manmade.

There are some astonishing facts about China that might blow your mind.

Here a few to begin with:

Here many girls are regaining their virginity through plastic surgery before marriage. This trend has increased rapidly in recent times.

Many people here name their children after big sporting events like the Olympics.

Video gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox were once banned here.

China is training 10,000 messenger pigeons to deliver vital military communications in the event of the country’s communication systems breaking down.

According to the Chinese state media, the pigeons are being trained by a special unit of the People’s Liberation Army in the central city of Chengdu.

Chinese people fool animals. Researchers were panda suits and do research in the forest so that animals can be fooled.

There is only one time zone in the entire country. At seven in the evening most Chinese citizens are watching the same channel. Not only this, almost all the people in china leave for holiday at the same time.

About 37 lakh people roam around China during the Chinese New Year.

At least 35 million people still live in caves in China.