A jaw-dropping viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has left netizens stunned as a parasailing session takes an unexpected turn. The clip, which has already amassed over 3 lakh views and 1,700 likes, captures a dramatic moment when a parasailing operator along with the parasailor suddenly lifted into the air—while one person shockingly plunges into the sea.

The viral video starts with a parasailor getting ready for takeoff on the beach, securely fastened with a body harness and other safety gear. Assisting him is a parasailing operator, who is not attached to any safety equipment but is seen holding onto the parachute-like canopy to help with the launch.

As the parasailor lifts off, the operator briefly clings to the ropes, getting pulled into the air. He later stabilizes himself. However, the real twist comes moments later—one person falls into the sea. Many might assume it was the operator, but upon closer examination of the video, it becomes clear that it was the parasailor himself.

The parasailor suddenly loses control for some unknown reason and plunges straight into the sea, leaving viewers questioning what went wrong.

Watch the viral video:

What happened after the incident remains unknown, as OrissaPOST could not obtain further information.

The bizarre turn of events of the viral video has sparked a frenzy of reactions online. One user commented, “Why did the parasailor fall so suddenly?” while others speculated whether strong winds, equipment failure, or incorrect positioning caused the mishap.

PNN