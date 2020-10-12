Buxar: Seven persons allegedly gang-raped a 30-year-old woman after killing her five-year-old son in a village in Bihar’s Buxar district. Giving this information Monday, police said one accused has been arrested. They said search is on to nab the others, they said. The woman is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused took the woman to a jungle Saturday when she had come to Chaigain village to deposit money at a bank along. Her son was accompanying her. All the accused took turns in raping the woman. Then they killed the son, the woman’s husband said in the FIR lodged with Murar Police Station.

The men then threw the woman and her son in a canal after tying them with a rope, according to the police complaint. Locals rescued the two after hearing their anguished cries.

The two were taken to Chaigain Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared the child brought dead. They referred the woman to Sadar Hospital, police said. They added that the body of the minor has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The woman’s medical examination report is awaited. Her statement will be recorded in the court of the judicial magistrate Tuesday, a police officer said.

Dumraon Sub-Divisional police officer KK Singh said a person named Munni Ram has been arrested in connection with the case. Efforts are on to trace the others.