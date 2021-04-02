Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna-starrer movie Goodbye has started production. Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production. Rashmika Mandanna has starred in hits like Yajamana (Kannada), Geetha Govindam and Devadas (both Telugu). She started shooting for Goodbye from Thursday. According to the makers, Amitabh Bachchan will join the team Sunday.

Balaji Telefilms’ Ekta Kapoor called Goodbye a great combination of emotion and entertainment.

“It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it’s an honour to work with screen icon Bachchan and Mandanna. “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project Goodbye that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us,” he said.

Earlier Bachchan had informed through a blog that he and all his family members except son Abhishek has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He also said that he is ready to resume work soon. The father-son duo had tested positive for COVID-19 last year.