Mumbai: The shooting of Mr Lele, featuring Varun Dhawan, has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts, the film’s director Shashank Khaitan announced Thursday. The duo has previously collaborated on blockbusters Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

‘Dharma Productions’, the banner behind the Dulhania franchise, is producing Mr Lele.

Shashank in a statement on Twitter said the team will revisit the script of Mr Lele soon as figuring out the dates of the ensemble cast was getting ‘tough’.

“Hi guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan (Johar), Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. “It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place,” the filmmaker said.

Shashank promised he and Varun will work together soon. “I am sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” stated Shashank.

Announced earlier this year, Mr Lele was scheduled for a January 1, 2021 release.

Agencies