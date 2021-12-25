New Delhi: Shops in Sarojini Nagar market opened on an odd-even basis on Saturday, with enforcement teams of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) removing encroachments in order to ensure there is no overcrowding in the market amid rising Covid cases in the city.

According to the Sarojini Nagar Market Traders’ Association, the shops have opened on an odd-even basis but the crowd continued to swell up at the market due to weekend rush and Christmas.

Following the Delhi High Court’s rap, the Delhi government Friday ordered the shops at Sarojini Nagar market to operate on an odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen at the place in the last few days, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.

The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders of the market. It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market.

“The shops have opened on an odd-even basis but the crowd is as much as it was in previous week. It is only increasing since morning due to the weekend rush and Christmas. What purpose will be served by implementing an odd-even scheme just in Sarojini Nagar market? Everything else is open, all other markets are open but only this market is being considered a possible super spreader,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders Association.

“If we have to fight with Covid and Omicron, then the norms need to be the same for everyone. There is no restriction on people coming to market but restrictions imposed if shopkeepers are selling stuff to them?” he added.

The enforcement teams were patrolling through the market and regular announcements were being made to maintain social distance and wear masks.

“In pursuance of the high court order, NDMC enforcement teams are taking a massive anti encroachment drive in Sarojini Nagar market, along with the Delhi Police team, to ensure that there is no overcrowding in the market today,” a senior civic body official said.

“The district administration has ordered for odd and even wise opening of the shops and tehbazari on weekends.This is being enforced. A meeting was conducted with all stakeholders today in the market to sensitise them about the high court order.

No laxity will be acceptable by anyone in the market and the court order will be followed in letter and spirit,” he added.

PTI