Mumbai: Hindi film actress Shraddha Kapoor, and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for four years.

Shraddha, daughter of Shakti Kapoor, is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her dating life, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been good friends fond of each other’s company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

Rohan’s father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air-India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha’s birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London and Vishal Furia’s Nagin coming up next.