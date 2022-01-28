Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas-starrer Salaar released a special birthday poster to wish the movie’s heroine Shruti Haasan, on the occasion of her birthday.

As the Gabbar Singh actress celebrates her birthday Friday, her upcoming movie- Salaar hero Prabhas took to his social media platforms, to release a picture. “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar,” wrote Prabhas, as he shares the poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Shruti Haasan plays a role named Aadya in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial Salaar. Though the makers didn’t reveal much in the poster, Shruti Haasan is seen in a simple long-sleeved dress, as she gazes at the sky.

Read also – Games24x7 ropes in Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador of RummyCircle

It is rumoured that Shruti will play a political journalist’s role, while it is yet to be confirmed by the makers of Salaar.

Billed to be a high octane action entertainer, Salaar is one of the high-budget upcoming movies to feature Prabhas.

Like the movie KGF bagged him so much fame, Prashanth Neel is pinning hopes on Salaar so as to keep up his good work.

While it is reported that a few schedules of the shooting have been wrapped up, the upcoming schedules will be crucial for the makers. Sandalwood’s production banner Hombale Films of KGF fame is bankrolling Salaar.