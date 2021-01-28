Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan turned 35 Thursday, and she says she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity.

“Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey,” Shruti wrote in an Instagram post.

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

“I have grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special … Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved,” she added.

Earlier in an interview to IANS, the actress had shared that she doesn’t have any plans for a birthday party.

“I don’t have any major plans for my birthday. This year has been inundated with lots of work for me and that’s what I’m focusing on. Birthdays are special but it totally depends on work,” she said.

Meanwhile, Shruti will soon be seen in Netflix’s first Telugu original, Pitta Kathalu, and says she is “really looking forward to its release.” She also reveals that she is busy more with OTT content lately.