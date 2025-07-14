New Delhi: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has successfully completed all seven microgravity experiments and other planned activities, achieving a significant milestone in the Axiom-4 mission, ISRO said Monday.

It said that experiments on the Indian strain of Tardigrades, Myogenesis, Sprouting of methi and moong seeds, Cyanobacteria, Microalgae, Crop seeds and Voyager Display have been completed as planned.

July 13, 2025, the Expedition 73 Crew members onboard International Space Station (ISS) joined Axiom-4 crew members, including ISRO’s Gaganyatri, for a farewell ceremony ahead of the departure of the Axiom-4 mission crew from ISS.

“Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla, while speaking at the farewell ceremony, thanked Expedition 73 crew members for their support along with team ISRO for developing a scientific research portfolio, associated protocols as well as designing student outreach activities with national participation,” ISRO said.

Shukla and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission began their return journey to Earth Monday as the Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station after an 18-day stay.

Following a series of orbital manoeuvres after undocking, the Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down near the coast of California Tuesday at 3.01 pm IST.

Satcom Industry Association-India Director General Anil Prakash said Shukla’s 18-day mission aboard the ISS isn’t just a milestone; it heralds India’s leap into the space-biotech frontier.

“This mission, made possible through strategic private-sector engagement, showcases a powerful public-private partnership, transforming space research into sustainable biotech innovation,” Prakash said.

“SIA-India applauds this collaborative breakthrough in propelling India from space exploration to global space-driven biotech leadership,” Prakash said.

During his stay at the ISS, Shukla interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and also connected with ISRO centres using amateur radio.

