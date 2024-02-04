Visakhapatnam: Shubman Gill struck a timely century (104) as India reached 227 for six at tea for an overall lead of 370 runs on the third day of the second Test against England, here Sunday.

Gill banished an ordinary runs of scores to make 104 from 147 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes, while his 89-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel took India’s lead beyond the 350-run mark.

KS Bharat (6 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 not out) are at the crease.

Both Gill and Patel were dismissed in close succession but their partnership put India in the front against England, who had made plenty of inroads in the morning session with four wickets.

While Gill was able to bring up his personal milestone of a third Test century, Patel fell short of his fifty as he was dismissed for 45 off 84 balls.

Brief scores: India 396 and 227/6 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; James Anderson 2/29, Tom Hartley 2/71) vs England: 253.

PTI