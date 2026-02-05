Imphal: A day after three Kuki-Zo MLAs joined the government of Manipur, an organisation Thursday declared “social boycott” of them for allegedly betraying the community and aligning with the Meiteis.

Several groups also called for a “total shutdown” in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district Friday.

Manipur witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule in February last year.

Amid a demand by the Kuki-Zo leaders for a separate administrative unit for the community, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh Wednesday was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of N Biren Singh as the CM.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People’s Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

There are 10 Kuki-Zo legislators in the Assembly, and seven of them are from the BJP.

Hmar tribe MLA N Sanate was part of a BJP-led NDA team that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation in the state. Another Kuki Zo MLA, L M Khaute, was also part of the team.

Hmar people are part of the Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement Thursday, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) “strongly and unequivocally condemns the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the Manipur government, which constitutes a gross violation of the Lungthu Resolution dated 13 January 2026”.

According to the resolution, the Kuki-Zo community members will take part in government formation only if there is a written assurance from the central and state authorities that there will be a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

It said that by joining the government, these Kuki MLAs have effectively aligned themselves with Meiteis, betraying their own people.

“The KZC condemns all Kuki-Zo MLAs who have participated in the formation of the Manipur government, and declares a social boycott against them in all Kuki-Zo areas,” the statement read.

The organisation urged the Kuki-Zo people not to cooperate or associate with them in any social, customary, or public matters.

This boycott shall remain in force until they realign themselves with the collective position of the Kuki-Zo people, it said.

The KZC said any community MLA who chooses to disregard its collective decision shall be doing so in their individual capacity and that the organisation will not be held accountable for consequences arising out of the “unilateral decisions”.

Responding to the development, the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), a tribal organisation based in Churachandpur district, called for a “total shutdown” in Kuki Zo-dominated areas from 6 am to 6 pm Friday.

It urged all community members to join the protests across villages in a democratic way, reiterating the demand for a separate Kuki administration.

Some Kuki militant groups have also issued a strong warning to the MLAs for participating in government formation.

Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on the road near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest against Nemcha Kipgen’s swearing in as a deputy CM.

The Kuki Liberation Army (Letkholun), in a statement, said it is issuing a “clear and final warning” that any Kuki Zo representative who chooses to participate in the formation of a popular government shall be deemed to have acted in betrayal of the community people.

“Any untoward development arising from such participation shall rest solely and squarely on the shoulders of the participating Kuki Zo MLAs,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Hmar Inpui, an apex body of the Hmar tribe, claimed it has received credible inputs that certain radical elements may attempt to incite violence, targeting private properties and residences of elected representatives.

In a statement, it said the outfit will view any attempt to vandalise or target properties of their MLAs as “an act of aggression” on the community, and cautioned that if any such unlawful act occurs, it will not remain a silent spectator.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.