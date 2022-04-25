New Delhi: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy announced Monday his withdrawal from the Badminton Asia Championships. The tournament is scheduled to start Tuesday in Manila, Philippines. HS Prannoy cited a ‘small injury’ he sustained during the Swiss Open tournament in March. The 29-year-old shuttler took to Twitter to announce his withdrawal from the Asia Championships.

Prannoy also said he now is looking forward to joining the Indian squad for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals slated for May.

“Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in the Swiss Open! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on the next set of events,” said Prannoy. “Can’t wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas Cup Finals,” he added.

Notably, Prannoy won the bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the Asia Championships.

The continental badminton event is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The last two editions were called off due to Covid-19. The Manila meet, which ends May 1, will be the 40th edition of the tournament.