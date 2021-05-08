Mumbai: Actress Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli has brought serious allegations against her in a new video on Instagram. He said that in this difficult time when covid cases are increasing rapidly, Shweta left their son Reyansh in the hotel and left for South Africa to shoot for

In the video he says that he had contacted child helpline services, and said that Reyansh hadn’t been keeping well in the last few days. “She has gone to South Africa, during Covid, when people are dying left, right and centre. It is such a dangerous time,” he said.

In his third video, he recorded a phone call with a representative from the child helpline services.

In another video, he said that he has been going from ‘hotel to hotel’ with a picture of Reyansh, asking about his whereabouts at the reception. He said that with Shweta overseas, he is the child’s legal guardian. The police, he said, have advised him to contact other authorities.