Naugaon: A police sub-inspector of Naugaon police station in Jagatsinghpur district was suspended for allegedly consuming liquor during duty hours at a police barrack and for conniving with liquor traders, Wednesday

Bibekananda Sahoo is under suspension with effect from October 21, 2020, for his gross-misconduct and dereliction of duty, an order issued by Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R stated Wednesday.

The action came after the audio clippings of Sahoo and photographs of him consuming liquor with another person while in uniform in the police barrack went viral in social networking site WhatsApp, Tuesday.

On being informed, the SP directed SDPO Priya Ranjan Mishra to conduct a probe and submit a report to him. On receiving the report, the SP suspended him from service with effect from Wednesday.

During the period of suspension, he will remain under the disciplinary control of RI Jagatsinghpur and will draw usual SA and DA, Jagatsinghpur SP mentioned in the order.

In one audio clip, Sahoo is heard asking for liquor after having conversation with someone sitting near him. In viral photographs, the police official is seen sharing a table with a person consuming liquor and asking someone for something.

