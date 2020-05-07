Bhubaneswar: Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Sahoo Thursday suspended a sub-inspector (SI) of Commissionerate Police who was accused of sexually abusing and cheating a girl on the pretext of marriage.

The victim reportedly released a phone call recording of the accused police officer with a customer exposing his involvement in sale of vehicles seized by the police.

The accused SI was identified as Rakesh Kumar Samal, who was deployed at the Capital Police station. The Mahila Police station has initiated a probe into the matter after registering a case (25/20) under various sections of IPC including Sections 376 and 420 based on the complaint of the victim.

As per sources, the victim, who was working in the city, came in contact with Samal a few months ago. Subsequently, they entered into a relationship and developed physical relationship. The victim also accused Samal of threatening her to abort at gun point.

Samal also allegedly cheated the victim by promising to sell her a stolen car recovered by police. The accused SI asked the girl to give him `7 lakh to buy the car. However, the victim gave Samal `5 lakh for the car but Samal later

retracted.

The woman further alleged that she was made to run from pillar to post for registering a complaint with Commissionerate Police. According to her, officials at the Capital Police station and Mahila Police station officials tried to suppress the incident and also refused to accept her complaint.

Samal has gone on a leave for more than a month after the issue came to the fore. Therefore, he could not be contacted by the reporter for his comment.