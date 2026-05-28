Bengaluru: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil Thursday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed him and other ministers of his decision to step down and also disclosed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be his successor.

After taking part in the breakfast meeting with the chief minister, Patil, who also holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, said that Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan to tender his resignation, and the proposed change in the leadership is in compliance with the directions of the Congress high command.

The minister told reporters: “The CM, quoting discussions with the high command, has said that he will resign…there is no point of dissent anywhere. It is unanimous and everyone is agreeable to whatever the high command has said.”

The party brass has given instructions for elevating Shivakumar as the chief minister, and appropriate procedural steps will be initiated in this regard at the legislature party meeting, he added.

According to CMO sources, the CM sought an appointment with the governor after the party high command asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state.

However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who has left for his native city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh for personal reasons.

Asked if the chief minister can hand over his resignation letter to the Lok Bhavan secretary, an official told