Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared his poetic notes on Instagram, along with a picture of snow.

“Words don’t matter baby, I could write you a line… Words don’t matter baby, Your chaos rhymes with mine. #MyNotes S,” the actor wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The actor shared a second poem on the photo-sharing website, captioned: “#MyNotes S // Chaos.”

Siddhant often sharing poetry on social media under the heading “MyNotes”, across his social media platforms.

The actor gave his fans a glimpse of his poetic side for the first time last year during lockdown, when he dropped his single, “Dhoop”.

On screen, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has Bhoot Police and Bunty aur Babli 2 in his kitty.