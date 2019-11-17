Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra said Sunday he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with Marjaavaan.

“Ek Villain and Brothers introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan,” Sidharth said.

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Hindi film’s retro era. Sidharth Malhotra plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

Marjaavaan also maintained strong occupancy at the box office on its second day, reported according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened to decent numbers Friday, earned Rs. 7.21 crore on the second day, Saturday. This brings the overall earnings of the film to Rs 14.24 crore.

Meanwhile actor Tara Sutaria talking about the attention that the fiolm is getting has said, that she was quite confident that it will turn out to be successful at the box office. “What makes Marjaavaan stand out is the simplicity of the plot, the ease with which the connections are inter-linked to each other,” Sutaria has stated.

Agencies