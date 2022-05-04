Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to have split, were photographed attending Salman Khan’s youngest sister Arpita Khan’s star-studded Eid bash.

Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed for the photographers, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

It is not clear what led to rumours of their split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah.

Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film.

Sidharth too has a lineup of films such as Yodha, Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.