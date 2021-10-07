Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Cabinet ministers and leaders were detained Thursday on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Saharanpur as they were heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri where nine people were killed in violence that erupted during farmers’ protests Sunday (October 3).

They have been staging a sit-in protest at the border.

The leaders have been demanding the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in connection with the death of farmers during the violence.

Sidhu threatened to go on hunger strike if action is not taken against the minister’s son by Friday.

He was accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Vijay Inder Singla, besides former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar and Sunder Shyam Arora and other leaders.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Sidhu for a brief period when the vehicular march started in the morning from Mohali, near here.