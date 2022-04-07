Mumbai: Actor Sikandar Kher, who has been shooting for multiple projects, completed the shoot of three extremely lengthy projects within a span of 60 days.

The projects in the said mix are the crime thriller web-show, ‘Chidiya Udd’, the Siddharth-Garima director duo’s feature film based on surrogacy, called Dukaan and an untitled web-show based out of Kolkata with an OTT giant.

Commenting on the occasion, the actor says, “Working back to back on multiple projects is quite draining, but if you ask me, it is equally exciting as well. If you’re in love with the craft, then you’ll most definitely have a blast while shooting for multiple projects, which is what happened with me.”

“All these three projects are extremely special as all of them involve me playing extremely different and interesting kinds of roles. I look forward to getting even busier in the future and probably achieving new records with respect to project completions in given timelines”, he added.

Sikandar was last seen in Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 which followed the journey of a widow avenging her husband’s death by a gang.