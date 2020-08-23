Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Sunday said that 30 per cent of the active cases in the city are now under home isolation while majority of the cases are in COVID Care Centres.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said that while 30 per cent cases are under home isolation, 64 per cent of them were from the COVID Care Centres while only six per cent of them required hospitalisation and critical care in COVID Hospitals.

Cuttack city saw testing of 26,748 samples while a total of 1,560 tested positive. The positivity rate in the last week stood at 5.97 per cent.

“Up to 60 per cent tests done for COVID 19 are RT-PCR tests. We are trying to increase the testing. We have observed that the maximum cases of patients of COVID-19 are from the working group between 21 to 40 years. Out of the total 953 cases detected this week, 442 were from this group,” Das said.

Das also said that mortality is often reported from the elderly group. “I request people to keep the elderly under isolation and away from the middle aged family members,” Das said. The official said that a total of nine Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC) are conducting antigen tests for symptomatic persons while RT-PCR tests are done at two hospitals in the city.

“Our risk analysis of the positive reports concluded that the highest risk groups against COVID-19 were the healthcare workers. We are trying to comply with all norms and protocols at healthcare institutions. We are emphasising on testing of symptomatic patients,” she said.

The official also said that the CMC is regularly conducting testing camps at Malgodown and Chhatra Bazar areas which are other risk areas. The third risk areas, she claimed were the densely populated slums and sahi areas.

“We are roping in the Mobile Testing Units, testing at Primary Health Cenres to screen the vulnerable population in a better way. We are also regularly conducting testing of elderly and pregnant women,” she concluded.