Puri: The doors at as many as eight gates of Srimandir here would be plated with silver, said sources in the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Earlier, the temple administration had planned to cover the doors of three prominent gates at Srimandir with silver. A devotee had expressed his willingness to donate the required amount of silver and bear the expenses for covering the doors at Jay-Vijay, Kalahata and Beharana gates of the 12th century shrine with silver.

“The doors at five more gates of Srimandir would be plated with silver. A 15-member committee has been formed for the purpose. The first meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held at Niladri Bhakta Niwas October 27,” said a source in the SJTA.

According to sources, the doors at Satapahacha, Bhoga Mandap, Nrusingha temple, Bimala temple and Goddess Mahalaxmi temple at Srimandir would be covered with silver.

“Artisans from Mumbai are scheduled to participate in the October 27 meeting and display the designs for the silver plating work. The meeting will also deliberate on the safe storage of silver for the beautification work,” added the source.

It is learnt that the temple administration would construct new wooden doors for the eight gates before initiating the silver plating work. “The doors would be constructed with fine quality teak woods. Around 2.5 tonne silver would be used to beautify the wooden doors. A devotee will donate silver for the beautification work,” said the source.

Notably, many devotees have come forward to donate gold and silver to Srimandir for beautification work. Recently, the SJTA has approved designs for a new set of ornaments for the presiding deities after a devotee from Mumbai showed his interest to donate 5kg gold to Srimandir.