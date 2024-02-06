Sonepur: Police arrested Monday three persons including a woman and her two accomplices for allegedly murdering the former’s lover a few days back in Subarnapur district. The accused woman was identified as Kajal Mohapatra alias Jhili of Deogarh district while her two accomplices are Rita Nayak and Rajiv Kumar of Birmaharajpur area. The three accused were produced in court Monday which remanded them to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, Subarnapur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said. He added that the accused were identified after examining the call records and SIM card of deceased Dambru Adhikari’s phone. The SP said that Kajal, the prime accused, was in a relationship with Dambru of Saleipadar village for the last five years.

However, she recently found out that Dambru was cheating on her with another girl residing in Rourkela. To take revenge, she hatched a conspiracy with Rita and Rajiv to murder Dambru. Kajal also paid Rs 40,000 to Rita and Rajiv to commit the crime.

As per plan, Rita and Rajiv invited Dambru for a get-together and hacked him to death, January 26. After police found Dambru’s body, they started probing the matter. They identified Rita and Rajiv as prime suspects and called them for interrogation and they confessed to the involvement of Kajal.