Bhubaneswar: Timely intervention and engagement of additional resources have helped in containing the ongoing fire at Similipal Tiger Reserve totally and only 24 fire points were there in the forest area, said Sandeep Tripathi, chairman of the state task force on forest fire.

Timely action taken through different agencies has resulted in containment of the ongoing forest fire in the state to great extent and the situation is well under control, he said. Tripathi claimed that the forest fire points in entire state have been come down to 268 Wednesday from 290 reported Tuesday.

He said the fire in Similipal is totally contained and only 24 points are detected, which are being attended in the field.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve is spread over 2,750 sq km of which 2306.6 sq km is sanctuary. The entire area is divided into 209 beats. To abate the fire, in addition to 750 regular staff, protection assistants, 800 additional fire watchers have been pressed into service, Tripathi said.

Two Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams of 25 members each have been engaged along with 20 fire service personnel in Similipal area while another four teams have been sent. Around 400 leaf blowers have now been deployed in Similipal.

In a little respite, light to moderate rainfall measuring 1mm occurred in Mayurbhanj district including the forest area. However, how much it helped in controlling the fire has not been ascertained till last report came in from the field.

Most of the reported fire points are being attended to and abated within 24 hours of reporting. No damage to wildlife or human has so far been reported from the field, he further said.

Another four teams of ODRAF have been deployed in Rayagada, Deogarh, Ganjam and Nuapada districts to attend forest fire incidents.

Mass awareness drive is being taken up conducting about 600 awareness meetings on forest fire prevention involving members from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI), Mission Shakti, local tribal leaders and volunteers in Similipal landscape. All the staff, squads, ODRAF teams, fire personnel VSS, PRI members are in the field with full preparedness, he said.

Sub-collectors, BDOs, tehsildars and IICs have started public sensitization programmes in fire prone areas. These concerted efforts have led to containment of fire in Similipal. The state government appealed to local public to cooperate with the forest staff to abate the forest fire and assist in dissuading miscreants from setting fire in or around forest areas.