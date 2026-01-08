Baripada/Tensa: Mercury dipped to zero degrees Celsius at Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district – an eight-degree dip in the past 48 hours, officials said Wednesday, adding that Koida and Tensa areas in Sundargarh recorded snowfall.

The lowest temperature was recorded at the Upper Barakamuda area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, according to the Field Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve and Chief Conservator of Forests, Baripada Circle, Prakash Chand Gogineni.

The sharp fall in temperature has intensified cold conditions across the core and fringe areas of Similipal as well as the entire district. With temperatures steadily declining and cold northerly winds blowing throughout the day, bone-chilling cold has gripped the region, affecting daily life.

There are concerns that the extreme cold may impact wildlife, while domesticated animals are already showing signs of distress. Officials said the district has been witnessing the effects of climate change and environmental degradation throughout the year.

Also Read: Centre seeks action on illegal constructions in Similipal

While Baripada was recorded as one of the hottest towns during summer, the region experienced continuous rainfall for nearly six months this year. During winter, minimum temperatures in urban areas have fallen below 10 degrees Celsius, while Similipal has now recorded freezing conditions.

Environmentalists attribute the worsening extremes to deforestation and mining activities, which they say are affecting the local climate and public life.

Northerly winds blew at a speed of about 14 kmph Wednesday, intensifying the cold wave. Across the district, residents are braving the cold by wearing heavy woollens round the clock and lighting fires in the evenings to keep warm.

Of the district’s 26 blocks, most reported minimum temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, falling night temperatures led to frost formation at several locations in the mining areas of Sundargarh district. Mercury dipped to about 2 degrees Celsius in Tensa, while Koira recorded temperatures below 6 degrees C.

The temperature hovered around 5 degrees Celsius near Jindal mines area at Tantrara, while Tensa recorded about 7 degrees.

Parts of Koira saw temperatures ranging between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius. Ice deposits were visible at Kalta, Kusumundi, Tensa, Jindal Colony, playgrounds and on parked vehicles.

Cold conditions have intensified over the past three days, leaving residents reeling under the biting chill. Frost during the night has caused significant inconvenience for the residents.

Streets remain largely deserted after 7 pm and until about 9 am, with shops shutting by 8 pm.