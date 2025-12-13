Baripada: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed the Odisha Additional Chief Secretary to investigate allegations of illegal construction and tree-felling in the eco-sensitive foothills of Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district. The directive was issued through a letter dated 1 December 2025, referencing File No. 7(28)-2025-FCE (Similipal), following a complaint filed by Shantanu Kumar Bhukta of the Youth United for Sustainable Environment Trust.

The Ministry also sought a detailed report on the action taken by the state department regarding these allegations. According to the complaint, unauthorised commercial structures are rapidly coming up in the eco-sensitive zone of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR). Numerous resorts are reportedly being built along the Pithabata–Lulung route, while certain stretches within the tiger reserve are being concretised. Tourists visiting the area allegedly litter large quantities of plastic carry bags, bottles and other prohibited materials, leading to widespread pollution.

The department is accused of failing to take corrective measures. Concerns have also been raised about illegal tree-felling and the digging of borewells within the protected zone, in violation of eco-sensitive area guidelines. The complaint highlights that activities within a 10-km radius of Similipal’s boundary continue unchecked, despite clear restrictions. The guidelines mandate prior permission for cutting trees and for drawing groundwater within such zones. The complainant warns that if these activities continue, the region could face severe environmental hazards in the near future, making mitigation extremely difficult.