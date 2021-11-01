Similipal: The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, which was closed in May after detection of COVID-19 cases among some staff, reopened for tourists Monday.

According to official sources, visitors can enter the Similipal Tiger Reserve between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. from two gates – Kaliani gate in Jashipur block under Karanjia (North) Wildlife Division and Pithabata gate under Baripada Territorial Forest Division.

As many as 35 and 25 tourist vehicles will be allowed from the Kaliani and Pithabata gates, respectively.

The visitors need to leave the national park from Barehipani and Jaranda before 3 p.m. and from Chahala before 4 p.m. The authorities have restricted the use of plastic inside the national park.

M Yogajayananda, field director of the tiger reserve, said, “I hope the tourists will enjoy the rich biome of flora and fauna and definitely appreciate it. There are five eco-tourism campuses in the park. We have added a playing station for the kids.”

Bookings for night halt at eco-cottages at Gudgudia, Kumari, Ramtirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani can be done at www.ecotourodisha.com, an official said.

Visitors have been asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines in the national park. Thermal screening is being done at the entrance points by the forest officials. If any tourists need, they can hire a guide at the entrances, the official said.

IANS