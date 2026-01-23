New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli applauded Indian badminton veteran Saina Nehwal for a legendary career that redefined Indian badminton by putting it on the global map.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, who last played over two years and seven months ago at the BWF Singapore Open in 2023, had not officially announced her retirement until Monday, when, during a podcast, the former world No. 1 confirmed her retirement, saying she had left the court on her own terms and “there was no need to announce it” officially.

“Wishing you a happy retirement, @NSaina. Thank you for everything you’ve contributed to Indian badminton. Wishing you peace, happiness, and the very best in this next phase of life,” Sindhu posted on X.

“Congratulations @NSaina on a legendary career that put Indian badminton on the world stage. Wishing you a happy, fulfilling and well-deserved retirement. India is proud,” Kohli shared on X.

Saina rose to international prominence in 2008 after becoming the junior world champion and became the first Indian woman to reach the quarter-finals in singles badminton at the Olympics (Beijing 2008).

In 2009, she became the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title by clinching the Indonesia Open, and a year later, she became a 2010 Commonwealth Games champion. At London 2012, Saina became India’s first Olympic medallist in badminton.

In 2015, she made more history by becoming the world No. 1 in the singles badminton rankings, the only second shuttler from the country, after Prakash Padukone, to reach the peak. She also became the first shuttler from the country to reach the final of the BWF World Championships that year, but settled for silver after losing to Carolina Marin.

Her career, however, was repeatedly disrupted by knee injuries, most notably following the Rio 2016 Olympics. Despite the setbacks, Saina returned to win a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Saina has also won every major national award, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award.

In 2024, she revealed that she had arthritis and complete cartilage wear in her knees, which forced her to make the difficult decision to bid farewell to the sport she loved.