Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in the Odisha capital Friday on a two-day visit to the state, during which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the island country and the coastal state.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials welcomed President Shanmugaratnam and his delegation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

“His Excellency Mr @Tharman_S, President, Republic of Singapore receives a warm welcome from Hon’ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha at Bhubaneswar Airport. A moment of pride as #Odisha hosts the esteemed leader, strengthening bonds of friendship and collaboration,” the CMO posted on X.

The President, who is accompanying a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, went to a reputed hotel where he is scheduled to hold discussions with Majhi and other officials later in the day to boost trade, business and tourism in the state, sources said. Security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar, with 40 platoons of police deployed and traffic restrictions in place until Saturday.

The Singapore President’s visit comes days before the business conference, ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave’, slated for January 28 and 29.

During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

One of the significant agreements involves enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), with a focus on the semiconductor industry to bolster Odisha’s skill development ecosystem.

Another pact will be signed between the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Singapore’s Sembcorp for industrial infrastructure projects. Additionally, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will collaborate with Surbana Jurong, Singapore, to develop a new city.

Pacts will also be signed for a green hydrogen corridor and developing a petro chemical and petroleum investment region (PCPIR).

Shanmugaratnam is also scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre, which was set up here by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank.

On Saturday, the President will visit the Sun Temple in Konark and the vaccine manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech on the outskirts of the state capital, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters, Majhi said the talks would focus on strengthening ties in urban planning, port management, green energy, skill development, and logistics.

“Many MoUs will be signed with Singapore. Investment in Odisha and cooperation with Singapore will pave the way for a new and prosperous Odisha. The state is taking a historic step in the field of investment,” Majhi said at the airport.