Mumbai: After foraying into international music with his English song Control a while back, singer Armaan Malik Friday unveiled English single, Next 2 me.

“The global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones. I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone and wishing that they were next to you. We may have all the devices in the world to keep us connected, but having that person next to you is a different feeling altogether, something that no digital connection can ever compare to,” he said.

“I believe Next 2 me is a song that listeners will definitely relate to and make their own, and even dedicate it to their loved ones,” Armaan said.

It has been Armaan’s childhood dream to sing in English.

“It’s been a childhood dream of mine to sing and write my own songs in English. Finally, after many years of doing Hindi/Indian music, I found the right opportunity to make my dreams come true, and release English single. This isn’t a one-off project for me. This is the beginning of the journey and, yes, there are going to be many more,” Armaan had earlier shared.

The 24-year-old singer, son of composer Daboo Malik, started his playback career as a child singer in films such as Taare Zameen Par and Bhootnath. When he was 18, he released his debut album Armaan and also lent his voice to the song Tumko to aana hi tha: in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho.