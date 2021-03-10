Mumbai: Singer Harshdeep Kaur has named her newborn son Hunar Singh. Harshdeep announced the name on social media Wednesday.

“With the blessings of Waheguru ji, we have named our Baby Hunar Singh. Please continue giving him your love & blessings,” she tweeted.

The singer also shared that “Hunar” refers to art, skill or talent.

Harshdeep and her husband Mankeet Singh welcomed their first child, a boy March 2.

A day after, she announced the news with a tweet that read: “A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!”

Earlier this week, the singer shared her son’s first photo. Harshdeep tweeted a picture where she and husband Mankeet are holding the baby and smiling at him.