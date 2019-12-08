Los Angeles: Singer Jason Derulo wants to be paid ‘way’ more than $500,000 to do porn.

Taking to his Instagram account, Derulo uploaded a screenshot of a news article explaining the reported deal he’d been offered, and he captioned it: “Imma need a wayyyy bigger bag than that.”

The ‘Swalla’ hitmaker drew attention to his bits last week when he lashed out at Instagram for taking down a photograph of him in a pair of underpants because it breeched their ‘nudity and sexual activity’ guidelines, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The hunk uploaded a screenshot of the warning he received from the photo-sharing site and captioned it: “F*k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size. #bringbackAnaconda.”

Jason left fans feeling a little hot under the collar when he shared the sexy image – which showed off his killer abs, bulging biceps and his toned thighs – and bragged about the size of his manhood when fans questioned what he had hiding.

IANS