Washington DC:Singer Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted locking lips in Miami. In the picture that has been going viral, Shawn and Camila can be seen stealing a steamy kiss as they swim in the ocean.

Shawn was spotted in black swim trunks while Camila wore a white high cut one-piece which was partially hidden by a cover-up. This comes after Camila attended Shawn’s concert at the American Airlines Arena with her family.

The rumours of a romance between the singers were first sparked after they were spotted out together in West Hollywood. Although all the signs have pointed out that the two singers are more than friends, Mendes suggested otherwise in a video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave July 6.

In a video taken during a Q and A session with Mendes in Los Angeles, a fan asked him, “Are you dating Camila?” In response, he just shook his head.