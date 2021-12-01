Mumbai: Parag Agrawal has been trending on all social media platforms after he replaced Jack Dorsey as the new CEO of Twitter. Interestingly, renowned Hindi film playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is his childhood friend.

The singer also tweeted and congratulated Parag for achieving the feat. Later, social media users unearthed some old tweet of both the friends which is now going viral.

On May 23, 2010, Shreya wrote Hey all, found another childhood friend on Twitter. Foodie n traveler…, A Stanford University scholar @Paraga. It was his b’dayYstrday! wish him pls”

On this tweet of Shreya, Parag retweeted and wrote, “@shreyaghoshal Aila. You are influential. Followers and twitter messages flooding in.”

The playback singer took to Twitter and cleared the air, saying they were just “kids” back then when the microblogging platform had just launched in 2010.

Shreya laughed and wrote, “Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! Face with tears of joy Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh”.

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! 😂 Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh 😆 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 30, 2021

Users also dug out photographs of the singer, her husband Shiladitya, Parag Agrawal and his wife Vineeta hanging out together.

Parag Agrawal Monday took over as Twitter CEO after Jack Dorsey announced that he has stepped down.

Mumbai-born Agrawal is an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus.