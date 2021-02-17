Popular Hindi cinema singer Sona Mohapatra never shies away from making her voice heard on social media.

The Odisha-born musician is fiercely opinionated and often shares her views on controversial issues.

Recently, Sona took to social media to share a shocking anecdote from her past. Taking to her Twitter handle, Sona revealed that she was stabbed when she was 21 years old.

She went on to add that she hid the episode all this time because she thought that it would make matters worse.

Sona’s tweet read: “I was stabbed as a young adult pursuing my BTech. Had a scholarship, was working hard. Hid it because it would worsen matters. Was 21. My ‘heart’ feels relieved for the benevolent support for 22yr olds being referred to as kids. My head says an adult world is nasty, deal with it.”

The tweet went viral in no time with many fans applauding her for sharing this dark episode from her past.

One fan wrote: “U r one of the sanest voices on Twitter. I have seen u being neutral in most political matters but still, it feels heartwarming dat someone is thinking n speaking without biases. It is all we want. A neutral sane analysis of everything.”

While, another wrote: “You’ve no idea how empowering it feels to have a public figure calling a spade a spade.More power to you Sona.”

A few days ago, Sona took a sly dig at ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut.

A Twitter user posted: “Who’s making us a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut.”

Replying to the tweet, Sona wrote: “I finally found the answer. Kangana herself. Because only she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer.”