Mumbai: Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar turns a year older Thursday.

You must be aware that Suriya is the one of the most liked actor in Tamil cinema. Today on the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you some interesting facts about him.

Suriya is very popular among his fans. Suriya is popular not only in South but also in the entire country due to his character in ‘Singham’. He is the son of Tamil actor Shivkumar. Suriya’s brother Karthi also works in South cinema.

Suriya achieved stardom after struggling for a long time. Early on in his career he used to work in a clothing factory by keeping his identity secret. He used to get one thousand rupees for work. But later the factory owner came to know the truth and Suriya entered the world of acting.

Making his debut at 22 with director Vasant’s film Nerukku Ner (1997), Suriya never looked back. Mani Ratnam was the producer of the film. During an interview, the actor revealed that he worked hard to make his own identity and not use his father’s stardom.

“In the beginning, I had a lot of problems because of lack of confidence, memory power, fighting and dancing skills, but later I learned everything,” he said.

Suriya shot to fame from the film Nandha. This movie proved to be a turning point in his career. This film fetched him the Best Actor Award at the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Today, Suriya is one of the highest paid stars of South Indian cinema. He married actress Jyothika in September 2006.

They have two children — daughter Diya (born 10 August 2007) and a son Dev (born 7 June 2010).