New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the active cases have increased to 2,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated Wednesday.

The country’s infection tally has reached 4,46,80,386, while the death toll stands at 5,30,722, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of 23 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,41,47,322, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark December 19 that year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases May 4 and 3 crore June 23 in 2021, and 4 crore January 25 last year.