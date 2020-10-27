Bhubaneswar: Students are no longer required to log in to various portals to obtain government scholarships as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched the website, www.scholarship.odisha.gov.in, here through virtual mode.

Unveiling the portal, as part of the 5T initiative, Naveen said 21 types of scholarships are being offered by six departments of the state. “Now, this single portal can reduce the distance between government departments and applicants. More than 11 lakh students in the state will be benefited from this initiative,” said the Chief Minister.

He emphasised on the widespread use of technology to change the lives of the common people. “Only through the use of technology, we can provide best services to people at the right time with efficiency and transparency,” he said.

Patnaik was happy that students from SC, ST, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and socially & educationally backward classes were at the forefront of benefiting from the scholarship.

Stating educational facilities for vulnerable children have been a priority of the state government, Naveen hoped that they would especially benefit from this single portal.

All scholarships offered by SC & ST Development, Higher Education, Schools and Mass Education, Labor and ESI, Skills Development & Technical Education and Agriculture departments have been brought under the single web-based platform. As the portal is linked to the state treasury, scholarships will be credited directly to students’ bank accounts, sources said.

Naveen also inaugurated the Sumangal Portal to provide financial assistance for inter-caste marriages. He said that as inter-caste marriages increase social unity, reduces racial discrimination and promotes equality and peaceful coexistence in society. The Sumangal portal would be of great help in this regard, he stated.

For social integration and removal of untouchability, the government had made provision for awarding cash incentive to inter-caste married couples if marriage solemnised between Hindus and Schedule Castes belonging to Hindu communities. The couple concerned can apply through the portal and avail financial aid of Rs 2.5 lakh within two months.

Among others, SC, ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Chief Advisor to CM R Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra and Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian were present at the occasion.