New Delhi: As many as 1.71 crore voters did not find their names in the draft electoral rolls of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat published Friday as part of the special intensive revision of the voters’ list.

The combined number of electors in the two states was 11.49 crore as October 27. Of them, 9.78 crore electors found their names in the draft poll rolls.

According to the Election Commission, in Tamil Nadu, where assembly polls are due next year, out of 6.41 crore electors, 5.43 crore or 84.81 per cent submitted their enumeration forms.

In Gujarat, out of 5.08 crore electors, 4.34 crore electors — 85.50 per cent — submitted their enumeration forms.

The draft rolls of West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry and Lakshadweep under the SIR exercise were published on December 16. As many as 12.32 crore electors had found their names in the draft electoral rolls of these three states and two Union territories.

The SIR exercise is being held in 12 states and Union Territories, where final electoral rolls will be published in February.

PTI