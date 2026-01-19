New Delhi: The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission (EC) Monday to display the names of those on the “logical discrepancies” list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal.

The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the “logical discrepancies” list.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent’s name and the age difference between a voter and their parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi said those likely to be affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal should be allowed to submit their documents or objections.

The top court directed that the office for submitting the documents and objections shall be set up within the panchayat bhavans or block offices.

“The state government shall provide adequate man power to the State Election Commission for the deployment at the panchayat bhavans and block offices.

“In this regard, we direct that every district shall meticulously comply with the directions issued by the ECI or the state government for the staff for smooth functioning,” the bench said.

The court directed that the director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal shall be obligated to ensure that there is no law-and-order problem and that all the activities shall be completed smoothly.

The apex court was hearing pleas alleging arbitrariness and procedural irregularities in the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.

PTI