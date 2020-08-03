Korukunda: The sister of dreaded Maoist Malla forced the latter to surrender on the occasion of ‘Rakhi’. Malla’s sister who has been identified as Lingay urged her brother to surrender and return to the mainstream of life. Malla belongs to the remote Palnar village in the Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh. The village is very close to Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Malla ran away from his family when he was only 12. He joined the Naxals soon after was a top Maoist leader in Chhattisgarh. He was not in touch with his family for a long time. Malla however, returned home after 14 years on the occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ to meet his sister whom he loves the most.

After tying the rakhi, Lingay refused to let Malla leave. She pleaded with him to surrender. She was worried that her brother would be killed by security forces. So she did not want to let go of Malla. Seeing his sister’s persistent pleading, Malla finally surrendered at the Dantewada police station. He expressed his desire to return to normal life.

Malla was a deputy commander of the ‘Bhairamgarh Area Committee in Chhattisgarh. He is alleged to have been involved in a number incidents including attack of police personnel that led to loss of lives. He was carrying a reward of Rs 8,00,000 on his head.

Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dantewada said, “Malla will be provided monetary assistance as per the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the Chhattisgarh government’.

PNN