Lucknow (UP): The two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the fire at a commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area, where at least 15 lives were lost, reached the spot Tuesday morning and began its investigation into the incident that claimed several lives, officials said.

The SIT, formed on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comprises Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Amrit Abhijat and Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar.

“We have come here and will investigate all aspects of the incident. We will complete the probe within the stipulated time and ensure necessary action,” Praveen Kumar told reporters at the site.

Before the SIT team arrived, a six-member team of forensic laboratory experts had reached the spot in the morning and started examining the scene.

The investigation is aimed at ascertaining the cause of the fire, possible lapses and responsibility in connection with the blaze that broke out in the three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Sector D of Lucknow’s Aliganj area Monday.

The fire had resulted in the deaths of 15 people, mostly below 30 years, and left seven others injured, following which the state government ordered a high-level probe.