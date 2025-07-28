Dharmasthala: A team of police officials from the SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government to probe alleged mass burial sites in Dharmasthala, began its site inspections Monday, police said.

Accompanied by land records officials, local police, and district authorities, the Special Investigation Team, along with the complainant, visited multiple locations, including the bathing ghats of the Nethravati river at the entrance to Dharmasthala.

The SIT took the former sanitation worker — who is also the witness and complainant in the case — to various locations as part of the investigation, police said.

He also appeared before the SIT for a second round of questioning July 27.

The SIT, along with Kadaba Tahsildar Prabhakara Khajure, conducted a ‘mahazar’ (preliminary site inspection) at the Nethravati riverbank, based on complaints lodged by local groups alleging that parts of the land may have been used for mass burials.

The inspection was ordered by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV after the matter gained local and media attention.

The complaint alleged that skeletal remains could be buried beneath a portion of the ghat area where excavation had reportedly been carried out in the past.

No remains were found during the inspection, police said, adding that a detailed investigation involving forensic experts would be conducted in the coming days.

The SIT was constituted by the state government to probe serious allegations of mass murder, sexual assault, and clandestine burials in Dharmasthala, reportedly spanning over two decades.

SIT chief Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (Internal Security Division), joined the on-ground team to oversee the inspection and review the progress of the inquiry.

The SIT also includes Deputy Inspector General of Police (Recruitment) M N Anucheth and IPS officers Soumyalatha SK and Jitendra Kumar Dayama.

Police said the team held extensive discussions with local officials, reviewed missing persons’ records, and re-examined previous reports of suspicious deaths in the area.

Twenty police personnel — including inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables — from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada districts have been deployed to support the investigation.

The case stems from the testimony of the former sanitation worker, whose identity remains undisclosed. He has alleged that between 1995 and 2014, he was coerced into burying several bodies in Dharmasthala — some of which, he claimed, showed signs of sexual violence.

He has submitted a statement before a magistrate in connection with these allegations.

