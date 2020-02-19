New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has started investigating the videos of Jamia violence that are surfacing on social media for the last few days. Police suspect that these videos have been made viral to influence the investigation.

A Delhi Police SIT official, on condition of anonymity, told IANS on Tuesday: “The viral videos raise a doubt that if these videos are of the riots in Jamia Nagar area, then why the people who are spreading them didn”t disclose them to the SIT which is probing the matter?”

The videos which have surfaced are under scrutiny. It is possible that these videos are being made viral from the Jamia Nagar area. However, a thorough investigation has been started to understand the motive behind making these videos viral, the officer said.

An ACP level officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said it would not be right to say anything on these videos as the police is first accountable for the law and order situation. We are investigating the matter and some videos have been seized also, the officer said.

Another SIT officer said: “These videos are very useful in identifying the perpetrators of violence. Some of the suspects have even been arrested, those who are absconding will be caught soon.”

Talking about the viral videos and the involvement of Jamia university in it, Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azim told IANS: “Allegations of involvement of the university are baseless. The police should investigate the matter. The university administration has nothing to do with these viral videos.”

When asked about the students seen with stones in the video, Azim said the police should reveal the truth of this video also. However, he said, some news channels claimed that these videos are being leaked by the Delhi Police itself and the police should check the credibility of such claims.

According to a Delhi Police official who is investigating the whole case and these videos, “These videos are suspicious. Anyone can guess that who will be benefited through this controversial videos? Nevertheless, our job is to investigate so we are doing that.”